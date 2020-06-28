RCMP in Airdrie investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

“Black sticky substance found with white feathers”

AIRDRIE, Alta. — A Pride organization north of Calgary vowed to paint over vandalism to its rainbow pathway as many times as necessary following the latest incident where the path appears to have been tarred-and-feathered.

RCMP in Airdrie said in a news release that they received a report about a “black sticky substance found with white feathers” on the Pride flag that was pained on the pathway in Nose Creek Regional Park.

Police said it’s the second incident of vandalism to the rainbow symbol in seven days, noting last weekend the pathway was also left with offensive graffiti specifically targeting the LGBTQ community.

The Airdrie Pride Society posted on Facebook that it was “extremely disheartened” about the latest vandalism and called it “targeted and hateful.”

“This just goes to highlight that this was planned and intentional. People don’t just have tar and feathers hanging around,” Candice Kutyn, the group’s vice-president, said in an interview.

“This is very targeted.”

Kutyn said that police say they’re investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Last week, Kutyn said homophobic as well as racist slurs, including swastikas, were painted across the path as well as other areas of the same park.

It happened on the anniversary of Airdrie’s first Pride festival in 2019, she said.

“We just want to highlight that this isn’t only targeted at the LGBTQ+ community – there’s a lot of hate that’s happening.”

Police are asking anyone with video footage or who witnessed suspicious activity in Nose Creek Regional Park between 10 p.m. on Friday night and 11 a.m. on Saturday to contact them.

The Airdrie Pride Society said that while the group will repaint the rainbow, it costs $300 to do so, which it said takes away from other community programming it offers.

Kutyn said “major contributors” have stepped up to help repaint, and the group has also received many smaller donations. She also noted that Airdrie’s mayor came out to help clean up last week’s graffiti.

“People are saying enough is enough with racism, with homophobia, and that creates defensiveness and fear in hateful communities,” Kutyn said.

“You can’t fight hate with hate. We’re trying to fight it with love, and the hate just keeps screaming.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Gov’t of Alberta confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases
Next story
Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

Just Posted

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

520 confirmed cases are currently active in the province

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take peaceful anti-racism march

“We Walk as One” on June 26 was to bring awareness and help start a conversation about racism

38 more Albertans test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Red Deer remains at one active case

7,225 of 7,888 cases in province have recovered

Sylvan Lake RCMP hosting bike registry event

The free event on July 9 is open to the Sylvan Lake area, including Eckville, Benalto and Bentley

Sylvan Lake peewee golfer clinches first win of the season

Brady Durkin, 12, captured the MJT Alberta Season Opener by 13 strokes on June 21-22

Canada commits $300M to global COVID-19 fight but PM urged to spend $1.5 billion

None of us can beat the virus alone: Trudeau

RCMP in Airdrie investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

“Black sticky substance found with white feathers”

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Trump, in a Sunday morning tweet, said “Nobody briefed or told me”

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Statistics Canada is set to release gross domestic product by industry figures for April

Protesters denounce changes to Quebec experience program, call on government to act

‘A promise is a promise’

Advocates call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Police departments in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, have partnered with local health-care providers

Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

The anticipation is that the quieter environment will help the whales in communicating, socializing

As Quebec reopens, small towns and provincial parks brace for larger crowds

‘I’m 60 years old. I’m originally from Rawdon. I’ve rarely — rarely — seen something similar’

Most Read