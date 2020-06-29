RCMP in Alberta investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

RCMP in Alberta investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

AIRDRIE, Alta. — A Pride organization north of Calgary vowed to paint over vandalism to its rainbow pathway as many times as necessary following the latest incident where the path appears to have been tarred-and-feathered.

RCMP in Airdrie said in a news release that they received a report about a “black sticky substance found with white feathers” on the Pride flag that was pained on the pathway in Nose Creek Regional Park.

Police said it’s the second incident of vandalism to the rainbow symbol in seven days, noting last weekend the pathway was also left with offensive graffiti specifically targeting the LGBTQ community.

The Airdrie Pride Society posted on Facebook that it was “extremely disheartened” about the latest vandalism and called it ”targeted and hateful.”

“This just goes to highlight that this was planned and intentional. People don’t just have tar and feathers hanging around,” Candice Kutyn, the group’s vice-president, said in an interview.

“This is very targeted.”

Kutyn said that police say they’re investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Last week, Kutyn said homophobic as well as racist slurs, including swastikas, were painted across the path as well as other areas of the same park.

It happened on the anniversary of Airdrie’s first Pride festival in 2019, she said.

“We just want to highlight that this isn’t only targeted at the LGBTQ+ community – there’s a lot of hate that’s happening.”

Police are asking anyone with video footage or who witnessed suspicious activity in Nose Creek Regional Park between 10 p.m. on Friday night and 11 a.m. on Saturday to contact them.

The Airdrie Pride Society said that while the group will repaint the rainbow, it costs $300 to do so, which it said takes away from other community programming it offers.

Kutyn said “major contributors” have stepped up to help repaint, and the group has also received many smaller donations. She also noted that Airdrie’s mayor came out to help clean up last week’s graffiti.

“People are saying enough is enough with racism, with homophobia, and that creates defensiveness and fear in hateful communities,” Kutyn said.

“You can’t fight hate with hate. We’re trying to fight it with love, and the hate just keeps screaming.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Pride

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alberta cuts business tax, boosts infrastructure spending to reboot economy
Next story
Rights group blasts Ottawa for not helping detained ISIL members, families

Just Posted

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing

Courtney Schmale has finished third in the Canadian Motorcycle Association’s Women’s Expert class

COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases

City of Red Deer has one active case

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

520 confirmed cases are currently active in the province

Rights group blasts Ottawa for not helping detained ISIL members, families

Rights group blasts Ottawa for not helping detained ISIL members, families

‘A work in progress’: Injured Broncos player continues rehab after lockdown

‘A work in progress’: Injured Broncos player continues rehab after lockdown

RCMP in Alberta investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

RCMP in Alberta investigate after Pride path vandalized with tar and feathers

Ejection seat tangled with parachute in Snowbirds crash: Investigators

Ejection seat tangled with parachute in Snowbirds crash: Investigators

Alberta cuts business tax, boosts infrastructure spending to reboot economy

Alberta cuts business tax, boosts infrastructure spending to reboot economy

P.E.I. sees rise in anti-outsider sentiment as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

P.E.I. sees rise in anti-outsider sentiment as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Canada commits $300M to global COVID-19 fight but PM urged to spend $1.5 billion

Canada commits $300M to global COVID-19 fight but PM urged to spend $1.5 billion

Most Read