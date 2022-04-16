(File photo by Advocate staff)

RCMP investigate a homicide in central Alberta

Stettler RCMP called to the scene

A 22-year-old man was accused of manslaughter after a man was shot and found dead in a Stettler home on Thursday.

Alberta RCMP said Stettler officers received a report of a deceased man at a residence on 50A Avenue, and found a 33-year-old man dead.

Byron Ervin Dinsmore, of Stettler, who was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, and indignity to a body, was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 21 in Red Deer Provincial Court.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is not looking for any additional suspects.

As this matter is now before the courts, police said no further information will be provided at this time.


