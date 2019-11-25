RCMP investigate break and enter, mischief at Sylvan Lake house party

Sylvan Lake RCMP are looking for public assistance in collecting video evidence and identification

Sylvan Lake RCMP are looking for public assistance in connection to a break and enter at a Falcon Ridge Drive home.

On Nov. 22 at 10:38 p.m. RCMP responded to a call about a large house party on Falcon Ridge Drive.

The party of about 50 young people was broken up by responding officers.

An investigation of the incident has revealed the people were inside the home as a result of a break and enter.

The interior of the house suffered substantial damage and is deemed mischief of property according to the Criminal Code.

Some arrests were made on scene, however no charges have been made as of publication.

Sylvan Lake RCMP is asking for public assistance in collecting any video evidence or identification information about culprits responsible for the incident.

A press release from RCMP asks anyone at the party who can identify a person or persons responsible for the damage to contact Sergeant Lesyk at the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment at 403-858-7200.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.