Blackfalds RCMP were called to a fatal head-on collision on Highway 11 on July 30, 2023. (Advocate file photo)

RCMP investigate fatal head-on collision east of Red Deer

Collision happened Sunday night

One driver was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on collision east of Red Deer on Highway 11 on Sunday night.

Blackfalds RCMP said police were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the collision between Range Road 263 and Highway 808.

The preliminary investigation by an RCMP collision reconstructionist indicated that the vehicle heading in the eastbound lane crossed into the path of a westbound lane vehicle, colliding head-on.

The 48-year-old male driving in the westbound lane died of his injuries. The other passengers involved were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP extends condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

No further updates are anticipated.


Red Deer County

