RCMP investigate homicide near Sylvan Lake

Victim was transported to the hospital, however, died from the injuries

Sylvan Lake RCMP were called to a scene of shooting on Range Road 34, west of Eckville, at approximately 4 a.m. on June 20.

Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old man with serious life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital, however, died from his injuries.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. No further details are available at this time.

Police is asking the public for assistance with the tragic event.

RCMP ask anyone with information about the crime or those responsible to contact the Sylvan Lake police department at 403-887-3333.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

