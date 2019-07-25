Bryer Schmegelsky poses in a new suit he bought with his second paycheque from Walmart in this June 29 handout photo provided by his father. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Al Schmegelsky)

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Mounties are investigating a photograph of Nazi paraphernalia allegedly sent by one of the suspects in three B.C. deaths to another user on a video game network.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says RCMP have received the photos that a Steam user says were sent by 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, who is also pictured in military fatigues brandishing an airsoft rifle and wearing a gas mask.

The nationwide manhunt for Schmegelsky and his friend, 19-year-old Kam McLeod, continues today as police say they’re suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

Police charged the two young men yesterday with second-degree murder in the death of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found near the teens’ burned-out truck near Dease Lake.

READ MORE: ‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC mourn lecturer killed in northern B.C.

The two men most recently logged onto their Steam accounts 13 days ago, around the time they told family and friends they were leaving Port Alberni, B.C., in search of work.

Schmegelsky’s account shows he was a frequent player of a shooting game called Russia Battlegrounds, and both young men’s Facebook pages were connected to an account called Illusive Gameing, which had a modified Soviet flag as its icon.

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of the 18-year-old, says he purchased the military fatigues and airsoft rifle for his son so he could play “battle” with his friends in the woods, and says the teenager loved strategy video games.

READ MORE: Fugitive teens charged with second-degree murder in northern B.C.

There was no answer at the homes of Schmegelsky’s mother and grandmother in Port Alberni yesterday, and McLeod’s father Keith McLeod has released a statement saying his son is a “kind, considerate, caring young man.”

A burned-out car the teens were travelling in was found near the community of Gillam in northern Manitoba this week and police have set up a checkstop at an intersection on the only road leading into the town.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Just Posted

Stewardship in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

Sylvan Lake and Eckville area under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada put the area under a watch on July 24

Sylvan Lake’s ball hockey tournament sees growth in second year

Battle at the Beach was held in June with 58 teams from across Alberta participating

Sylvan Lake harmonizes school and playground zones

Town Council passed the final readings of the Traffic Safety Bylaw Monday to eliminate hybrid zones

Sylvan Lake Yettis Junior B champions

The Yettis beat the Sherwood Park Titans to claim the provincial title Sunday

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of three firearms and accessories

Semi-automatic weapons among those stolen: Leduc RCMP

Lacombe dog attack leaves 10-year-old child with deep puncture wounds

Family reluctantly wanting dog ‘destoyed’

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Bernier promises to cut immigration, build border fences in platform speech

Bernier’s speech also rejected any allegations of racism against him and his upstart party

B.C. teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Ponoka RCMP seize counterfeit bills, lay charges

Ponoka man arrested for “uttering” counterfeit currency at various stores

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Most Read