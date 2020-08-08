RCMP investigate possible drowning at Pigeon Lake; Man and woman found dead on shore

Friday afternoon, August 7, 2020, a man and woman believed to have drowned were found on the northeastern shores of Pigeon Lake according to RCMP.

Thorsby RCMP were called to the shoreline of Silver Beach near Mulhurst Bay around 1:10 p.m. where they found the woman who was declared dead on scene.

A man was found dead along the same shoreline following a search conducted with boat and helicopter assistance. RCMP said a kayak was found a short distance away.

Thorsby RCMP received assistance from Wetaskiwin RCMP’s police boat, Mulhurst Bay and South Pigeon Lake fire departments, and EPS Air 1 and STARS helicopters for the search.

The investigation into their deaths is ongoing, however, RCMP say that this was a possible drowning and that there is no indication this was a criminal incident.



