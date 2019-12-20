RCMP investigates Alix bank robbery

The RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this morning in Alix, and saw the suspect flee on a snowmobile.

At 11:14 a.m., the RCMP responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery at the ATB Financial Agency. A lone male wearing a mask and gloves, entered the branch with a long barrelled firearm and a machete. He demanded cash, and once receiving the cash fled with the undisclosed amount.

No employees were injured this incident.

RCMP determined that the snowmobile was last known to be on Alix Lake.

A suspect photo was taken.

The RCMP are seeking assistance from anyone who recognizes this male and/or the snowmobile to call Bashaw RCMP at 780-372-3793. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Bashaw RCMP department