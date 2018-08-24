RCMP investigating accident south of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department were dispatched to an accident at Hwy 11 and 781, Aug. 23

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating a single vehicle incident which occurred just south of Sylvan Lake Thursday evening.

RCMP and Sylvan Lake Fire Department were dispatched to an incident involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Hwy 11 and Hwy 781.

Sylvan Lake RCMP Cpl. Sean Sexsmith said RCMP were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to the accident, and were on the scene for “quite a while” to keep traffic moving.

“We had the collision analysts out to take a look at things and that took a little while,” Sexsmith said.

RCMP did their best to keep traffic moving without having to divert traffic, according to Sexsmith.

The Hwy 11 and 781 is considered to be a major intersection, though there haven’t been too many incidents occurring there this year, Sexsmith said.

“We do see a lot of traffic there, as it does connect to Innisfail, but we haven’t seen to many incidents coming out of that,” he said.

Likewise, local RCMP officers have not seen a rise in incidents involving motorcycles.

“Around here, we see a lot more motor vehicle incidents, than motorcycle incidents. Though that could just be because of how many have motor vehicles compared to motor cycles.”

Sexsmith said there has been “nothing out of the ordinary” this summer season with motorcycle incidents in the area.

RCMP can confirm the lone rider of the motorcycle was sent to hospital to care for unspecified injuries.

Previous story
Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke
Next story
Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Just Posted

RCMP investigating accident south of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department were dispatched to an accident at Hwy 11 and 781, Aug. 23

PHOTO: Library contest winner announced

Catherine Janke has won the library’s photo contest.

It’s a blood test, not a glove test

The Man Van makes a stop in Sylvan Lake for prostate cancers screening

Sylvan Lake, a continually consistent lake

Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society and ALMS recently conducted water sampling on the lake

Big Bear Energy Services receives Outstanding Stewardship Award

The award was presented to the company on Aug. 21

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre Community Day welcomes central Albertans

New facility is the legacy building of the Games coming next February

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Wetaskiwin RCMP find stolen vehicles, loaded gun at rural residence Aug. 23

Wetaskiwin RCMP work with multi units to recover substantial stolen property and handguns

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Wetaskiwin man shot in leg Aug. 23, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate shooting complaint

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Most Read