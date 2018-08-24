RCMP investigating accident south of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department were dispatched to an accident at Hwy 11 and 781, Aug. 23

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating a single vehicle incident which occurred just south of Sylvan Lake Thursday evening.

RCMP and Sylvan Lake Fire Department were dispatched to an incident involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Hwy 11 and Hwy 781.

Sylvan Lake RCMP Cpl. Sean Sexsmith said RCMP were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to the accident, and were on the scene for “quite a while” to keep traffic moving.

“We had the collision analysts out to take a look at things and that took a little while,” Sexsmith said.

RCMP did their best to keep traffic moving without having to divert traffic, according to Sexsmith.

The Hwy 11 and 781 is considered to be a major intersection, though there haven’t been too many incidents occurring there this year, Sexsmith said.

“We do see a lot of traffic there, as it does connect to Innisfail, but we haven’t seen to many incidents coming out of that,” he said.

Likewise, local RCMP officers have not seen a rise in incidents involving motorcycles.

“Around here, we see a lot more motor vehicle incidents, than motorcycle incidents. Though that could just be because of how many have motor vehicles compared to motor cycles.”

Sexsmith said there has been “nothing out of the ordinary” this summer season with motorcycle incidents in the area.

RCMP can confirm the lone rider of the motorcycle was sent to hospital to care for unspecified injuries.