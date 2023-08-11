The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A review by the national spy watchdog has found inconsistencies when it comes to federal efforts to ensure information sharing with foreign agencies does not result in torture. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP investigating collision between fuel truck and train in northern Alberta

Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision between a fuel truck and a train in northern Alberta.

RCMP say its officers received a report of the collision on Highway 43, near the junction of Highway 32, in Whitecourt, which is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

It says officers and sheriffs have contained the scene, but they expect the area to be closed for much of the day for the emergency response and police investigation.

EMS, fire and CN police are also at the scene.

RCMP says no fatalities have been reported.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, because there is fuel involved and explosions are still possible.

