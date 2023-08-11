RCMP investigating collision between fuel truck and train in northern Alberta

Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision between a fuel truck and a train in northern Alberta.

RCMP say its officers received a report of the collision on Highway 43, near the junction of Highway 32, in Whitecourt, which is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

It says officers and sheriffs have contained the scene, but they expect the area to be closed for much of the day for the emergency response and police investigation.

EMS, fire and CN police are also at the scene.

RCMP says no fatalities have been reported.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, because there is fuel involved and explosions are still possible.