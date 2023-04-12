The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP investigating deaths of two girls found in a hotel room in central Alberta

The 12-year-old was from Sylvan Lake and the 13-year-old was from Red Deer, according to police

RCMP are investigating the sudden deaths of two girls who were found in a hotel room in central Alberta.

Police say the dead include a 12-year-old girl from Sylvan Lake and a 13-year-old girl from Red Deer.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says EMS found them Sunday morning at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake.

Savinkoff says there was a male parent nearby, but wouldn’t provide further details, and adds the children’s next of kin have been notified.

He says the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, including the results of toxicology tests.

Savinkoff says there is no indication of potential homicide or suicide, but an overdose is a possibility that has not been confirmed.

centralalbertaRCMPsylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Conservatives ask Twitter to label CBC accounts as ‘government-funded’ media

Just Posted

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP investigating deaths of two girls found in a hotel room in central Alberta

An outdoor performance at Jazz at the Lake beside Sylvan Lake. (Advocate File Photo)
Lack of municipal funding ended Sylvan Lake’s jazz festival, say organizers

Pocket Park is located on 5oth Street, just north of Eclectica Fashions. (File photo)
Planting Party planned for Earth Day in Sylvan Lake

Moon and Lotus is hosting a fundraiser for ‘A Place for Meow’