RCMP investigating homicide near Breton

Rimbey man charged with second degree murder

  • Oct. 20, 2022 3:10 p.m.
Breton RCMP were conducting a welfare check on a male at a rural property in Brazeau County on Oct. 17, when they located a deceased male.

RCMP received a request for the welfare check, and upon arrival officers spoke to and arrested a male on outstanding warrants.

After conducting a search of the property, RCMP located the victim, 67-year-old Robert Charles Marshall, a resident of Brazeau County.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate.

An autopsy was completed on Oct. 19, which determined the death was a homicide.

RCMP have now charged Shane Allen Marshall, 37, a resident of Rimbey, with second degree murder.

Shane Marshall was taken before a Justice of the Peace where he was remanded in custody. His next appearance is set for Nov. 9, at Breton Provincial Court.

