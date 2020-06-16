RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Sylvan Lake woman

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a call of an assault Sunday evening

RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman from Sylvan Lake.

On June 14, RCMP responded to a call of an assault at a local residence around 8 p.m. At the scene a 32-year-old woman was transported to the hospital by EMS where she was declared deceased.

Major Crimes has taken charge of the investigation and spent June 15 in the neighbourhood speaking with residents in the area.

An autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Currently, there is no further information available from RCMP, and an update will be provided when available.

