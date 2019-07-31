RCMP, Lacombe police arrest armed and possibly dangerous male

RCMP received request for assistance in relation to male who was armed, threatening to harm himself

The Blackfalds RCMP with the assistance of the Calgary Emergency Response Team (ERT) took one male into custody last night following a complaint of an armed and possibly dangerous male at an apartment complex near the city of Lacombe.

At 8:13 p.m., the Blackfalds RCMP received a request for assistance in relation to a male who was armed and threatening to harm himself. The Blackfalds RCMP immediately responded and with the assistance of Lacombe Police Service, Red Deer City RCMP and Police Dog Services, contained the area around the apartment complex in order to ensure public safety. Other residents of the complex had been evacuated.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., the ERT arrived and negotiations were initiated with the male who was inside the residence. At 12:30 a.m., the male was voluntarily taken into custody with no further issue.

Guns were seized from the residence. There was no one else inside the residence with the male and no one was threatened with any firearms. At all times, the safety of the public, the residents and the male suspect was of foremost concern to the RCMP.

The investigation into this incident continues. No charges have been laid, and further updates will not be provided.

The Blackfalds RCMP detachment would like to thank residents of the area for their cooperation during this incident.