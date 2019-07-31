RCMP, Lacombe police arrest armed and possibly dangerous male

RCMP received request for assistance in relation to male who was armed, threatening to harm himself

(Black Press File Photo)

The Blackfalds RCMP with the assistance of the Calgary Emergency Response Team (ERT) took one male into custody last night following a complaint of an armed and possibly dangerous male at an apartment complex near the city of Lacombe.

At 8:13 p.m., the Blackfalds RCMP received a request for assistance in relation to a male who was armed and threatening to harm himself. The Blackfalds RCMP immediately responded and with the assistance of Lacombe Police Service, Red Deer City RCMP and Police Dog Services, contained the area around the apartment complex in order to ensure public safety. Other residents of the complex had been evacuated.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., the ERT arrived and negotiations were initiated with the male who was inside the residence. At 12:30 a.m., the male was voluntarily taken into custody with no further issue.

Guns were seized from the residence. There was no one else inside the residence with the male and no one was threatened with any firearms. At all times, the safety of the public, the residents and the male suspect was of foremost concern to the RCMP.

The investigation into this incident continues. No charges have been laid, and further updates will not be provided.

The Blackfalds RCMP detachment would like to thank residents of the area for their cooperation during this incident.

Previous story
Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report
Next story
Advocacy group Equal Voice faces fallout after firing three racialized staffers

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Sobeys among more than 200 to eliminate plastic bags

According to Sobeys Inc. the move will remove more than 200 million plastic bags from stores

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s tornadic storm

Photos submitted by our readers from the tornado warning in Sylvan Lake Wednesday evening.

Watershed Stewardship in Your Future

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

UPDATED: Tornado warning for Sylvan Lake and Lacombe County has ended

The alert was sent out at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening

Sense of community still in the works for Sylvan Lake Skate Park

The Town is planing events and compititions around the skate park to help foster a community feel

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Fatal collision following flight from RCMP near Blackfalds

One dead, 1 in stable condition after blowing stop sign on HWY 11

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

Most Read