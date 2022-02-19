RCMP launches 2022 Name the Puppy contest

Royal Canadian Mounted Police is asking the public to help name puppies that will become future police dogs.

The Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail is asking young Canadians to suggest names for 13 German Shepherd puppies that will be born in 2022.

“Children are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names that will serve these puppies well in their careers with Canada’s national police force,” the RCMP said this week.

“When thinking of names, it is important to keep in mind that these are working police dogs, not pets.”

Winning names will be chosen by PDSTC staff. A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.

Although there can be only 13 winners, names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

The 13 whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Contestants, must be between four and 14 years old, can suggest only one name, which may be for a male or a female pup. The name must start with the letter “R,” must be one or two syllables and cannot have more than nine letters.

Deadline for entries is March 17 and winner will be announced April 13.

For more information, visit www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



