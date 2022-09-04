Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Damien and Myles Sanderson are considered armed and dangerous

RCMP say 10 people have died and 15 have been sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan.

They say they are looking for two suspects — Damien and Myles Sanderson — who are considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says the dead and injured were found in 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

She says the injured have been taken to various hospitals, and there may be other victims who went to hospitals on their own.

She says some people were targeted and others were attacked at random.

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal stabbingSaskatchewan

Previous story
Alert issued for suspects in random Saskatchewan stabbings expanded to Alberta

Just Posted

The by-election candidate forum drew a large crowd on Aug. 31. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake by-election candidate forum draws full house

Having rail sense could save your life. (File photo)
Railway Safety Week

Sylvan Lake will be celebrating Alberta Day on Sept. 3. (File photo)
Celebrate being Albertan

One of the teachers at C.P. Blakely School acting as a crossing guard last year. Staff and students are hoping the 2022/2023 school year will be as normal as possible. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
CESD has high hopes for a normal school year