RCMP, LPS Crime reduction projects deemed successful

The RCMP and the Lacombe Police Service are claiming success after two pilot projects lead to the arrest of over 129 individuals in Central Alberta.

The first project launched in the northern region surrounding Wetaskiwin and ran from April 16, 2018 until August 16, 2018.

Following that, the Sylvan Lake region was part of the second project and was a Joint Forces Operation with the Lacombe Police Service. It ran from September 1, 2018 through to the end of December, 2018 and was also very successful.

The combined two Projects netted the below results:

Number of arrests: 129

Arrest warrants executed (from several detachments) 113

Search warrants executed 10

Recovered/seized vehicles 53

CDSA seizures 32

Seized firearms 13. Other weapons including bear spray, brass knuckles and stun guns were also seized

Fresh charges laid by the Crime Reduction Project 300

Charges brought forward from other jurisdictions 320

Central Alberta District detachment jurisdictions have shown a decrease in reported crimes as follows: criminal code files decreased by 11 per cent in 2018 from 2017. Property crimes, which had been on the rise since 2014, decreased by 15% in 2018 from 2017.

“The success of these two pilot projects makes it clear that our policing approach is making a difference. The intelligence gained through these two projects will be used in 2019 with further ‘short term teams’ and Joint Forces Operations,” Staff Sergeant Mark Groves of the Central Alberta District Advisory NCO, said.

The RCMP also sent a release stating that groups such as Rural Crime Watch Association and Citizens on Patrol continue to work with the RCMP to be the eyes and ears of the rural communities. These partnerships have led to many arrests and the recovery of stolen property.

The provincial Crime Reduction Unit based out of the Central Alberta District office is firmly established and continues to actively operate to support the detachments within central Alberta as well as neighbouring agencies.

“We see our value not only in positive numbers, but in some of our more impactful investigations. The recovery of nine specialty racing bikes in August, stolen from an international racing team in Edmonton or the recovery of two high end Camaros, stolen in September are some of the highlights of 2018. Outcomes like these bring a smile to everyone’s face,” Sergeant Scott Lande of the CAD Crime Reduction Unit said.