RCMP major crime unit investigates incident in Rimbey area

Rimbey RCMP working with crime unit

  • Jun. 25, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) are not releasing further information regarding an incident that occurred at approimately 4:11 p.m. Monday in the Rimbey area.

Fraser Logan, media relations manager for RCMP’s major crime unit said the incident is being investigated, but refused to release further information.

He said updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

The original release stated there is no further threat to the public.

Sgt. Kurtis Pillipow from Rimbey RCMP was not available for comment Tuesday morning.

Previous story
Ottawa fertility doctor who used wrong sperm back before medical regulator

Just Posted

Glass recycling to make a return in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake has entered an agreement with a company in B.C. to collect glass items

Sylvan Lake golfer set to compete at World Championship

Brady Durkin, 11, will be at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst Resort, Aug. 1-3

Sylvan Lake bantam Buccaneers fall in playoffs

The Buccaneers faced the Olds Stingers in a bid to move forward in league playoffs

Young Sylvan Lake hockey player says ‘challenges won’t define her’

Hailey McWhirter posed in a photo shoot to show girls can play hockey, do anything they want

Sylvan Lake hairdresser celebrates 40 year milestone

Wanda Morse threw a party at the Sylvan Lake Seniors Lodge June 21 to commemorate her career

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Native of Saint-Lambert, Que., set a record for longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days

Ponoka County receives update from energy lobby group

CAPP hopes to work with municipalities on property tax issues

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Late night fight in Wetaskiwin results in aggravated assault, assault with a weapon charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery and aggravated assault

Maskwacis featured in documentary series that unearths Indigenous cuisine

Red Chef Revival’s host visits community, elders and Nipisihkopahk School

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Fighter Jets light up Bucs’ to take AFL first place

38-3 loss puts Central Alberta into second place in the AFL

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Most Read