RCMP major crime unit investigates incident in Rimbey area

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) are not releasing further information regarding an incident that occurred at approimately 4:11 p.m. Monday in the Rimbey area.

Fraser Logan, media relations manager for RCMP’s major crime unit said the incident is being investigated, but refused to release further information.

He said updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

The original release stated there is no further threat to the public.

Sgt. Kurtis Pillipow from Rimbey RCMP was not available for comment Tuesday morning.