File photo

File photo

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicide in Maskwacis

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide in Maskwacis following a gun complaint report on Nov. 5, 2022, in the Samson Cree Nation town site.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to the complaint and located a 19-year-old Maskwacis resident with serious injuries. Responding officers and EMS attempted rescue efforts but unfortunately the victim, Riley Evan Bull was pronounced deceased.

Bull has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed on Nov. 8.

RCMP Major Crimes continue to investigate the homicide.

HomicideMaskwacis RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Local teachers honoured for years of service
Next story
Indigenous languages, consultation among issues raised before Pope Francis’s visit to Maskwacis

Just Posted

GET THE WHOLE STORY When breaking news strikes, you can count on the award-winning team of journalists at the Sylvan Lake News. Journalist Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla captured this house fire on Hawthorn Place in May 2022.
Sylvan Lake News launches digital subscription program

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director Denise Bryan-Williams was selected by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to join other executive directors on a trip to Ireland in October. (Photo submitted)
Bringing ideas from the Emerald Isle to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association is launching a Ladies Night event, happening once a month. (File photo)
Ladies Night coming to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake resident Tanner Whidden gave his presentation to town council on Monday, Oct. 24, regarding better accessibility to the lake. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Laker advocating for better accessibility to the water