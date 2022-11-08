RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicide in Maskwacis

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide in Maskwacis following a gun complaint report on Nov. 5, 2022, in the Samson Cree Nation town site.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to the complaint and located a 19-year-old Maskwacis resident with serious injuries. Responding officers and EMS attempted rescue efforts but unfortunately the victim, Riley Evan Bull was pronounced deceased.

Bull has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed on Nov. 8.

RCMP Major Crimes continue to investigate the homicide.

HomicideMaskwacis RCMP