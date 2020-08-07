RCMP Major Crimes Unit lay Manslaughter charge against youth

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid a manslaughter charge against a 14-year-old boy from Maskwacis.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid a manslaughter charge against a 14-year-old boy from Maskwacis following a death which was reported on August 5, 2020.

At 4:00 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP received a 911 call about a gunshot in a residence. RCMP responding members, with EMS, located a 10-year-old boy deceased in the home.

A youth who was present was taken into custody and the Major Crimes Unit was engaged to conduct the investigation.

Following an autopsy, the investigation led to a single charge of Manslaughter with a firearm was supported. The youth will be appearing in court on September 2, 2020 in Wetaskiwin. Neither the accused nor the victim will be named.

“Due to the nature of the circumstances surrounding this extremely tragic incident, including the delicate ages of the people involved, we won’t be providing further details” says Staff Sergeant Dwayne Moore, Acting Detachment Commander, Maskwacis RCMP. “Our focus is to continue to support the family and the community overall, which has been extremely impacted.”



