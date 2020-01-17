RCMP Major Crimes Unit lays charges in Stettler death

Nicholas Climb Johnson, 32, of Stettler is charged with second degree murder in the death of his father

  • Jan. 17, 2020 7:00 p.m.
  • News

The RCMP have laid charges against one male following a criminal death that occurred on Jan. 15th, 2020 in Stettler.

At 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 15th the Stettler RCMP responded to a call of a deceased male at a residence. The responding members determined that the death was suspicious and took an adult male into custody without issue. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was deployed.

This morning, an autopsy was conducted in Calgary. The cause of death was attributed to multiple blunt and sharp force trauma.

Nicholas Climb Johnson, 32, of Stettler is charged with second degree murder in the death of his father, Barrie Douglas Johnson. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on Jan. 23rd at 10 a.m.

Information about the nature of this incident will not be made available, it is now a matter of court record.

-Submitted

