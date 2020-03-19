One of the suspects in this Dec. 29 break, enter and theft at the Bashaw UFA has been identified by RCMP. Image: Facebook

RCMP make child porn arrest

Bashaw police close several cases the past couple months

A local resident has been arrested amid an investigation into child pornography.

Bashaw RCMP Sgt. Bruce Holliday explained a lengthy investigation concluded with a search warrant being executed on a Bashaw home Feb. 27.

“The Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team initiated its investigation in early January and, in conjunction with the Bashaw detachment, gathered evidence that led to the arrest and the seizure of items in relation to the case,” he said.

The name of the accused adult male from Bashaw is not being released and he is expected to appear in Stettler Provincial Court later this month to answer to one count each of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Thefts

A pair of higher profile thefts in the community have seen either an arrest or a warrant issued.

The first was a Red Deer man was taken into custody earlier this month in connection to the Dec. 29 break-in to the Bashaw UFA.

“With the support of the Red Deer RCMP identification unit, an individual responsible for the crime was identified and enough evidence was gathered to produce an arrest warrant,” Holliday said, adding that police are still searching for the man.

Meanwhile, an arrest has been made in the Feb. 28 theft of many items at the UFA as well as the theft of a pick-up truck and trailer.

“In collaboration with the Camrose RCMP and the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit, Bashaw RCMP officers were able to arrest a 45-year-old Jason Emter of Hay Lakes on Feb. 29 in relation to that incident,” he said.

“The stolen products from the UFA along with the truck and trailer were recovered.”

In addition to charges of break and enter, theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, Emter has been charged with other offences including drug and weapons charges in relation to other crimes around Wetaskiwin and Camrose.

He was slated to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on March 11.

“All of these incidents show, while we are focusing on cases such as break-ins and stolen vehicles, we remain committed to long-term and in-depth investigations and catching those responsible for crimes that are among the most heinous in our community,” added Holliday.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau
Next story
Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Just Posted

Christmas returns to Sylvan Lake as light displays turned on again

Sylvan Lakers have turned on their holiday lights to bring joy during a dark time

BREAKING: Alberta premier declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney announced any gathering larger than 50 people must be cancelled

Sylvan Lake basketball team proud of provincial spot, despite cancelled tournament

ASAA cancelled all basketball provincial tournaments late in the day on March 12

Sylvan Lake business providing pancakes for out-of-school kids

Owners of Open Range Saloon say they saw a need to provide breakfast to kids with class cancelled

The Gulls land in Sylvan Lake

The name and logo for Sylvan Lake’s new WCBL team was revealed at Hockey Central on March 15

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

RCMP make child porn arrest

Bashaw police close several cases the past couple months

Shop ramping up production of Alberta medical officer’s periodic table dress

Point Grey Periodic Table dress was sold for seven years before it was taken offline about six months ago

Domestic violence shelters adapt as COVID-19 forces families home

Anyone in immediate danger — or afraid someone else is — should call 911

Why the feds aren’t closing the door on non-essential businesses

Some say a national message might still be more helpful, even if it leaves room for exception

QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

To mark the first day of spring, take this short 10-question quiz

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

Most Read