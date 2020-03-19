RCMP make child porn arrest

One of the suspects in this Dec. 29 break, enter and theft at the Bashaw UFA has been identified by RCMP. Image: Facebook

A local resident has been arrested amid an investigation into child pornography.

Bashaw RCMP Sgt. Bruce Holliday explained a lengthy investigation concluded with a search warrant being executed on a Bashaw home Feb. 27.

“The Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team initiated its investigation in early January and, in conjunction with the Bashaw detachment, gathered evidence that led to the arrest and the seizure of items in relation to the case,” he said.

The name of the accused adult male from Bashaw is not being released and he is expected to appear in Stettler Provincial Court later this month to answer to one count each of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Thefts

A pair of higher profile thefts in the community have seen either an arrest or a warrant issued.

The first was a Red Deer man was taken into custody earlier this month in connection to the Dec. 29 break-in to the Bashaw UFA.

“With the support of the Red Deer RCMP identification unit, an individual responsible for the crime was identified and enough evidence was gathered to produce an arrest warrant,” Holliday said, adding that police are still searching for the man.

Meanwhile, an arrest has been made in the Feb. 28 theft of many items at the UFA as well as the theft of a pick-up truck and trailer.

“In collaboration with the Camrose RCMP and the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit, Bashaw RCMP officers were able to arrest a 45-year-old Jason Emter of Hay Lakes on Feb. 29 in relation to that incident,” he said.

“The stolen products from the UFA along with the truck and trailer were recovered.”

In addition to charges of break and enter, theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, Emter has been charged with other offences including drug and weapons charges in relation to other crimes around Wetaskiwin and Camrose.

He was slated to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on March 11.

“All of these incidents show, while we are focusing on cases such as break-ins and stolen vehicles, we remain committed to long-term and in-depth investigations and catching those responsible for crimes that are among the most heinous in our community,” added Holliday.