The embassy of the People's Republic of China in Ottawa is shown on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. China’s embassy in Ottawa is denying reports of attempted election interference in Canada, saying the claims are “baseless and defamatory.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RCMP not investigating 2021 general election meddling allegations: deputy minister

The federal deputy minister of public safety says the RCMP is not investigating any allegations of political interference concerning the last general election.

Shawn Tupper made the comments today during an appearance at the committee on procedure and House affairs, which is looking into accusations of Chinese meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

The Liberal government has come under pressure in recent weeks to explain what Canada is doing about accusations of Chinese interference in the elections following leaks to the media from unnamed security sources.

On Tuesday, a report evaluating the protocol for monitoring the most recent general election said the federal government should explore lowering the threshold for when to notify Canadians about potential interference in a campaign.

The independent report by former public servant Morris Rosenberg nonetheless found that the protocol designed to advise Canadians in the event of threats to the 2021 federal election worked well overall.

But he made several recommendations on better informing Canadians about what the panel would consider cause for concern.

