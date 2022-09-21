RCMP on scene of ‘police incident’ in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP are on the scene of a developing situation.

According to a news release at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, police say there was an incident on Lakeway Boulevard and they have a residence contained and are working to contain the surrounding area.

“This containment may affect area residents retrieving their children from local schools. RCMP ask that residents avoid the area if possible, follow directions from responding officers, and refrain from posting photos of the officers on social media. Children walking home from school are being asked to wait for parents,” the release states.

More to come.

