RCMP receive tip on Amber Tuccaro’s homicide file

Banff RCMP contacted by a male who alleged that his father may be responsible for a missing person

In early December 2019, the Banff RCMP was contacted by a male who alleged that his father may be responsible for a missing person from the Banff area.

The male also stated that he believed that his father may be linked to numerous missing persons and homicide files in Alberta. On January 20, 2020 the male advised the RCMP that he believed his father to also be involved in the disappearance and murder of Amber Tuccaro.

RCMP members have investigated the initial allegations and determined that many of the names of missing persons files provided to RCMP by the individual had already been solved. Investigators assigned to the Amber Tuccaro file are reviewing the information provided by the individual and will take whatever investigative action is deemed appropriate.

The RCMP continue to seek information on the Amber Tuccaro case but caution that erroneous information can have negative effects to the investigation and to the well-being of the family.

The Amber Tuccaro case remains under investigation.