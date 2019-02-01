Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect

Suspect allegedly involved in entering home uninvited and possibly the armed robbery

  • Feb. 1, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Video footage of a robbery at the Rimbey Liquor Store on the evening of Jan. 19. Photo submitted

A homeowner provided Rimbey RCMP with a composite sketch of a man who walked into a house uninvited Jan. 19

He also fits the description of an individual involved in an armed robbery on the same day.

The RCMP are working to determine if the incidents may be linked.

Rimbey RCMP report they are investigating an armed robbery which occurred on the evening of Jan. 19 at the Rimbey Liquor Store.

During the robbery a man entered the store, pointed what is believed to be a handgun and made off with cash in a bag. The man, who fled on foot, also took a box containing funds for a charity. The suspect is described as a 5’10” male with brown eyes and black skin who was wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants and white gloves and carrying a green/grey bag.

The clerk working at the liquor store was not injured.

The man, who walked into a home, uninvited and then left when confronted by the homeowner also had black skin, the RCMP say, adding the man left in a black truck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP or the nearest detachment. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

 

A composite sketch of a male who entered a residence, uninvited, Jan. 19. Photo submitted by RCMP

Previous story
Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88
Next story
New clothing donation bins help support Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Just Posted

New clothing donation bins help support Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners has joined together with Clothing for a Cause

VIDEO: Our Lady of the Rosary students perform “Louis la grenouille”

The french play was performed multiple times on Jan. 31 by six different casts.

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Sylvan Lake actor lands role in her first stage production

Carol Davis will perform in “Mama Mia” opening Feb. 7

Risk of dog theft, Serenity Pet Shelter warns Sylvan Lake residents

Members of Serenity Pet Shelter say there is a risk of dog theft in Central Alberta right now

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect

Suspect allegedly involved in entering home uninvited and possibly the armed robbery

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

UPDATE: Stettler County and its planner ‘depart ways’ at height of Paradise Shores controversy

His departure not connected to Paradise Shores, says Stettler County Councillor

Hundreds rally against Bighorn Park proposal in Red Deer

Rally calls for Bighorn Park consultation to start over

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

MLA Jason Nixon speaks on province’s Bighorn Country proposal

The MLA suggests more discussion is needed related to the proposal and its future

Most Read