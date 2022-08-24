(Photo from RCMP)

RCMP release images of suspects in June shooting in Sylvan Lake

Shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. on June 16 on Lakeshore Drive

Sylvan Lake RCMP have released images of two suspects from a June shooting in town.

Police were called to a report of shots fired on Lakeshore Drive around 11:20 p.m. on June 16. A 37-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital.

A group of five people were seen visiting nearby businesses before the shooting. Business owners turned over video surveillance recordings to police.

RCMP are seeking two male suspects, one of whom is believed to go by the nickname, Louis.

The first suspect is described about six foot (1.83 m), with dark skin, slim build and dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey hat.

The second suspect is about six foot and has dark skin, a beard and short hair. He was wearing grey clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333 Tto remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


