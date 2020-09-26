RCMP remind Albertans to practice rail safety

In 2019, Alberta had the second highest number of total railway crossing incidents

  Sep. 26, 2020
  • News

In support of Rail Safety Week, the RCMP reminds Albertans to exercise caution near rail crossings and dissuades individuals from trespassing onto tracks.

In 2019, Alberta had the second highest number of total railway crossing incidents, accounting for 20 per cent of all incidents across the country.

Alberta RCMP 2019 jurisdiction statistics:

– In 2019, there were 35 crossing incidents across Alberta. Of these incidents, 11 resulted in serious injury or death.

– In 2019, Alberta reported the second highest number of trespassing incidents per province across the country.

– There were 14 trespassing incidents on Alberta rail lines in 2019 and 13 of these incidents resulted in serious injury or death.

These incidents are both tragic and avoidable. In collaboration with Canadian Pacific Police Service (CPPS) and Operation Lifesaver, we encourage individuals to practice the following safety when near railway tracks:

· Stop behind marked lines when red crossing lights are flashing or arms are down. Wait until the flashing lights have stopped or the arms have raised fully before crossing the intersection.

· Look in both directions for an oncoming train at uncontrolled railway crossings.

· If you see a train coming, do not cross the tracks. Trains may appear farther away and slower, but this is due to their large size and are likely closer than they appear.

· Avoid trespassing across tracks on railway property, this can lead to serious injury or death.

· Trains carry loads that may be wider than the freight cars themselves, or may have loose chains and straps to secure the load. Stand or park in designated safe areas to avoid incident or injury.

Together we can ensure rail safety occurs across Alberta. If you see suspicious or unsafe activity on or around rail lines, please contact your local police of jurisdiction, or CPPS at 1-800-716-9132.

-Submitted

Central zone down to 16 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta Health Services’ central zone is down to 16

