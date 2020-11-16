file photo

file photo

RCMP request public assistance for Leduc suspicious death investigation

Incident reported in Wetaskiwin same day believed to be related to the death.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old male from Edmonton near Leduc.

On Nov.14, 2020 at approximately 11:45 a.m. Leduc RCMP received a 911 call that a male was found, and believed to be deceased, in a field south of Leduc near 38 Ave adjacent to Highway 2A. The circumstances of his death were determined to be suspicious.

RCMP are now requesting public assistance for information regarding an incident in Wetaskiwin on Nov.14. RCMP have reason to believe that this incident may be related to the death.

At 3:30 p.m. on Nov.14, the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a complaint of an agitated male in traffic at the intersection of Highway 2A and Highway 13 North of Wetaskiwin.

It is believed that the male victim may have been driven and dropped off near that location. The male is described as:

• Black;

• Approximately 5-foot-seven-inches tall and 168 lbs;

• Black dreadlocks;

• Wearing a grey overcoat with a black hat;

• Carrying a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or this man’s previous activities.

RCMP are also requesting that if any motorist has dash cam footage in the area of Highway 2A and Highway 13 north of Wetaskiwin between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 14 to contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7279 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

An autopsy for the victim is scheduled at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton later this week.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
