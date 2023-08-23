RCMP respond to overturned cattle liner south of Stettler

An RCMP cruiser. The Stettler RCMP are on the scene of a cattle rollover south of town. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

The Stettler RCMP responded to an overturned cattle liner on Highway 56 on Aug. 23.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the Stettler RCMP responded to a complaint of a cattle hauler that had overturned on the highway.

According to initial reports, there were no injuries when officers arrived on the scene and no significant debris blocking the road, however, the highway was partially blocked by the semi and a significant number of cattle were on the loose.

RCMP media relations advised that while traffic could get through, it was restricted and slow going, however, the highway was cleared by 12:45 p.m.

The cattle liner was carrying 62 heads; no injuries were reported among the animals though one animal was stuck in the wreckage.

According to media relations, the Stettler Regional Fire Department and local farmers “came to the rescue” and as soon as it was released from its entrapment he “joined his friends.”

The animals were herded into a nearby pasture to be dealt with at a later time.

The rollover occurred on Highway 56 near Township 372 north of the Fenn Road.

