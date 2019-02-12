RCMP respond to semi crash near Coronation

Adult male driver and lone occupant of the rear tractor-trailer transported to Castor hospital

Photo Submitted

On February 11, 2019 at 4:13 a.m., Coronation RCMP, Coronation EMS and the Coronation and Castor Fire Departments responded to a complaint involving a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Range Road 110 near the town of Coronation.

Two semi-tractor trailer units were travelling eastbound on Highway 12. The leading tractor-trailer attempted to make a northbound turn onto Range Road 110 from Highway 12 when a rear-end collision occurred between the two tractor trailers.

The adult male driver and lone occupant of the rear tractor-trailer was transported to the Castor hospital to treat his injuries. The driver and lone occupant of the lead tractor trailer was not injured. Poor road conditions due to recent snow fall was a leading factor in the collision.

Coronation RCMP would like to take this time to remind the public to drive with particular due care and attention this time of year. Winter brings low visibility and treacherous roads which can result in various road hazards.

Paying close attention to the weather, road conditions and the speed and distance created between your vehicle and other motorists can significantly decrease the risk of a motor vehicle collision.

Submitted by the Coronation RCMP

Previous story
Toddler fatally shot in Florida; mom says he found gun in friend’s home
Next story
40 countries agree all new cars must have automatic braking

Just Posted

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Ice fishing in style on Sylvan Lake

Eddy McLean turned a camper into a luxurious fishing hut in just three months

‘Vicious’ dog attacks young Sylvan Lake girl

Nearby neighbours came to the aid of the girl who was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon

Plans in motion for this year’s Flags of Remembrance in Sylvan Lake

Al Cameron says the honour plaques are a very important part of the annual ceremony

WATCH: Sylvan Lake students experience Alberta Opera’s Pinocchio

Alberta Opera stopped by C.P. Blakely School on Feb. 12 to perform Pinocchio

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Jason Kenney pushes for lower minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers

The United Conservative Party leaders says it would help struggling restaurants stay in business

Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet

Wilson-Raybould’s letter does not say exactly why she’s quitting

Most Read