RCMP search for missing Alberta man who may be in Penticton

Cody Banman was last seen Jan. 20 in Wetaskiwin, AB

Cody Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, Alberta Jan. 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Alberta RCMP is looking for a man who may be in Penticton.

Police in the Alberta city of Wetaskiwin is trying to locate missing 41-year-old Cody Banman.

Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, on Jan. 20.

RCMP are hoping to verify his well-being and make contact with him.

Banman is described as:

Caucasian man

Approx. 5’9” tall / Approx. 134 lbs. (slim build)

Missing teeth

Shoulder length black/grey hair

A noticeable scar on his nose

Police believe Banman may have been trying to travel to the Penticton area.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Cody Banman, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.

READ MORE: New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

READ MORE: Penticton man accused of assaulting two children in a park faces trial this week



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person