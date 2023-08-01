Consort and Coronation RCMP seized 15,000 illegal cigarettes, cash, drugs and weapons after searching a Consort home on July 28. (Photo contributed)

RCMP seize 15,000 contraband cigarettes and drugs in Consort

Shotgun and other weapons also seized

  • Aug. 1, 2023 11:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP seized drugs, weapons, cash and 15,000 contraband cigarettes after searching a Consort residence.

Consort and Coronation RCMP joined forces in the search that uncovered the cigarettes, 198 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 60 grams of suspected fentanyl, 51 grams of suspected cocaine, 10 grams of suspected heroin, three grams of suspected MDMA (Ecstasy), 126 grams of suspected LSD and 31 grams of assorted prescribed bills.

Also seized was a shotgun and other assorted weapons and cash.

A 44-year-old Consort woman has been charged with two counts of possession of drugs, five counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cigarettes without an excise stamp, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm and 22 counts of failing to comply with release orders.

She is due in Alberta Court of Justice on Tuesday.

