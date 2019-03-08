Photos courtesy of the Alberta Sheriffs and Athabasca RCMP

RCMP/Sheriffs find owner of teddy bear

Officers in Athabasca were able to find the owner thanks to a viral Facebook post

Athabasca RCMP and the Alberta Sheriffs were able to find the owner of a cute teddy bear thanks to a post on Facebook.

On March 7 the Alberta RCMP Facebook page and Alberta Sheriffs Facebook page shared the story and photos of a teddy bear that got lost from its owner.

“The toy was left behind during a child seat check last weekend and has been spending time with Traffic Services until its return,” stated officers.

The photos show pictures of the officers with the cute multi-coloured teddy bear. The Sheriff on site was proud to have it in his vehicle for protection.

Folks took to the post right away, which has since been shared over 1,000 times.

It went so far that the child’s mother was able to identify the bear.

Facebook user Heidi Nichole Offrey said the girl’s dad drives to Fort McMurray from Athabasca. “It was pretty great that we ended up meeting up as the car seat check was happening,” she explained.

According to the RCMP Facebook page it appears a reunion is in the works.


