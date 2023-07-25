Black Press file phot)

RCMP suspect Amber Alert kids taken off grid after ‘preplanned’ abduction by B.C. mom

Police say they have “credible information” that two children who are the subject of an Amber Alert have been taken “off the grid” in an alleged “preplanned” abduction by their mother.

Surrey RCMP say they believe Verity Bolton, along with her father Robert and boyfriend Abraxus Glazov are living in trailers in a rural area after the woman failed to return the children to their father earlier this month.

Police say they’ve received 180 tips about the case, but the whereabouts of eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton remain unknown, with the last confirmed sighting at a Merritt, B.C., gas station on July 7.

Investigators say Verity Bolton’s 53-year-old boyfriend is an outdoorsman and fishing enthusiast from Nelson who has lived off grid in the past.

RCMP say Robert Bolton, the children’s’ 74-year-old grandfather, is from Chilliwack and hasn’t been to his home since June 30, when officers say he met with his daughter.

Sgt. Tammy Lobb says the public will play a major role in locating the children.

“We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings.”

Police launched a tip line and email account last week to gather information about the case after finding out that Verity Bolton had access to several trailers, capable of being towed by the 2012 Dodge Ram pickup which she was spotted driving.

Authorities first issued the Amber Alert on July 19 when the children were not returned as planned to their father, who has primary custody.

Police say the last confirmed sighting of Verity Bolton was at a Kamloops, B.C., grocery store on July 15.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Four Liberal ministers announce they won’t seek re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Next story
‘We sent Justin Trudeau a message’: Conservatives notch Calgary byelection win

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Gulls file photo. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Gulls Give Foundation auction a success at Gulls Field

Sylvan Lake Gulls pitcher Tyler Boudreau throws against the Fort McMurray Giants on Saturday at Gulls Stadium. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls building a brand that keeps fans coming back

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

Spirit of Sylvan. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake non-profit looking for volunteers