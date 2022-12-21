File photo

RCMP: Suspect wanted for sexual assault against female youth in Wetaskiwin

Police searching for suspect who sexually assaulted a female youth in Wetaskiwin this spring

Wetaskiwin RCMP are requesting public assistance to identify a suspect in a sexual assault incident that took place on May 28, 2022, on the grounds south of Wetaskiwin City Hall in the area of 4705 50 Ave.

On May 28, police responded to a call of a female youth who had been sexually assaulted in the area mentioned above. They determined that at approximately 9:45 p.m. a red four-door sedan occupied by four males with long hair drove alongside the female youth standing on the sidewalk.

One of the males exited the vehicle and offered the victim alcohol. When she refused the male suspect forced her to the ground kissing and groping her. The suspect then fled the area in the sedan with the other males.

All suspects inside the sedan are described as young men with shoulder length hair. The offending suspect is described as:

• Caucasian male;

• Dirty blond, shoulder length messy hair;

• And wearing beige or white pants, a red sweater and black shoes.

Anyone with information related to this assault is asked to contact the Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section at 780-312-7200.

