RCMP take Saskatchewan stabbing suspect into custody

RCMP say Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, has been taken into custody.

They say he was found near the town of Rosthern, Sask., on the fourth day of a massive manhunt.

Ten people were killed and 18 injured in attacks that took place Sunday on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon.

Another suspect, Sanderson’s brother, was found dead in a grassy area near one of the crime scenes on Monday.

The discovery of Sanderson came shortly after a notice went out over Saskatchewan’s emergency alert system warning of a person armed with a knife and driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche that had been reported stolen.

RCMP thanked the public for providing pertinent information about potential sightings of the suspect.

More coming.