RCMP use helicopter to nab suspects in Alberta bank robbery

DAYSLAND, Alta. — Two men face a total of 26 charges after RCMP used a helicopter to arrest suspects after an Alberta Treasury Branch was smashed and robbed early Wednesday morning in Daysland, Alta.

Officers at the nearby Killam-Forestburg detachment were called about the break-in at 4:13 a.m.

When a police officer arrived, the robbers had already fled the scene with an ATM in the back of a pickup, leaving the front of the bank destroyed.

Officers were able to identify two suspects and arrest them near Bashaw, Alta., with the help of a helicopter.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says parts of the ATM, significant amounts of money, vehicles, and other stolen items have been recovered.

Nicholas Klink and Tyler Patten, both of Alberta, face charges.

Daysand is about 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. (CTV Edmonton)

