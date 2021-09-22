Woman under 20 from Central zone dies of COVID-19

Youngest person in the province to die from the virus

A woman under 20 from the Central zone is the first person in that age group to die of COVID-19.

According to data from Alberta Health, the female died on Monday and the case included pre-existing conditions. She is the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the province. Alberta Health was unable to confirm any additional details due to privacy concerns.

There were also 20 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 2,594 since the start of the pandemic.

After jumping over 800 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Red Deer dipped to 767 active Wednesday.

Red Deer has had 7,249 confirmed cases of the virus to date, with 6,608 recovered and 54 COVID-19.

The city has about 62.5 per cent of its eligible population partially vaccinated and about 55 per cent are fully vaccinated. Provincially, 81.8 per cent of the eligible population is partially vaccinated and 73 per cent fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Alberta reported 1,336 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, based on about 14,521 tests for a positivity rate of about nine per cent. About 21 per cent of new cases in the province are among people who fully vaccinated, while about 23 per cent of the overall cases are fully vaccinated individuals.

About 73 per cent of new cases are among those who are unvaccinated and 70 per cent of total active cases are unvaccinated individuals.

The province now has 20,304 active cases of the virus, with 1,040 people in hospital and 230 in intensive care. Both hospitalizations and ICU patients hit pandemic high marks Wednesday.

Overall, 223 people in hospital are completely vaccinated, while 779 are unvaccinated.

There were 973 variant of concern cases identified Wednesday. That brings the total active variant cases to 8,181 in Alberta.

In the Central zone, there are 3,515 active cases of COVID-19, with 184 people in hospital, including 23 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County sits at 334 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County has 278 active, Ponoka County has 266, Lacombe County has 195 and Mountain View County has 167 active. Lacombe sits at 132 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 128, the County of Stettler has 124 and Olds has 90.

Camrose has 97, Wetaskiwin has 94, Kneehill County has 72 and Camrose County sits at 44. On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 228 active, while Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County has 102 active. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County and West Ponoka County has 113 active.