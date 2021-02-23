Red Deer active COVID-19 cases drop slightly

Red Deer sits at 559 active cases of COVID-19.

That is a drop of six from Monday’s 565 active cases.

The city still has 75 per cent of the Central zone’s active cases and 12 per cent of the province’s overall active cases.

There are 456 cases connected to the outbreak at Olymel, with 190 active and 274 recovered.

“Our city is seeing a number of outbreaks in care facilities, schools and businesses that are contributing to our high number of active cases,” said Mayor Tara Veer in a statement Tuesday.

The province reported 267 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday on 6,335 tests for a test positivity rate of 4.2 per cent.

There were 11 new deaths reported Tuesday and 1,853 have died from the virus since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta now has 4,516 active cases of the virus, with 125,234 recovered cases.

Central zone sits at 745 active cases, with 34 people in hospital and 10 in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting Red Deer County has 39 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 12 active and Clearwater County sits at seven active.

Lacombe and Sylvan Lake each have 17 active cases and Olds sits at two active. Mountain View County sits at 13 active, Kneehill County has six active and Drumheller has five active.

Camrose County has three active and the County of Stettler sits at four active.

Camrose has seven active and Wetaskiwin 14 active.

In the local geographic area, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 27 active cases. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County, has 17 active.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw clarified Tuesday that the province may not give advance notice of moving into Step 2 of its re-opening plan. She said a decision about moving into that next step of reopening will be made on March 1.

“We know that lead times vary by sector and business. Given that each step in the path forward contains some unique elements, the same notice may not be required for businesses in steps 2, 3 or 4,” she said.

“If a decision is made on March 1, to move to the next step, it is possible that restrictions could be eased that same day. This will depend on what we see in our leading indicators this week.”

The province had originally promised to give restaurants one week of notice ahead of opening in Step 1. Step 2 of the path forward plan is set to kick in three weeks after Step 1, when Alberta has 450 hospitalizations and declining. As of Tuesday, the province had 326 people in hospital, including 51 in intensive care.



