Red Deer has seen a dramatic drop off in COVID-19 cases in the last half of May. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Red Deer active COVID-19 cases hit lowest mark since mid-April

Central Zone down to 1,230 active cases

Active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer COVID-19 continue to drop dramatically.

Alberta Health reported 399 active cases of the virus in the city Wednesday, its lowest mark since April 17. Red Deer reached a third-wave high of 911 cases on May 8 and has had 5,522 total cases and 5,084 recovered cases to date.

The province reported 390 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, after conducting nearly 6,000 tests for a positivity rate of seven per cent. Alberta now has just 10,953 active cases of the virus.

There are 548 people in hospital with COVID-19 across Alberta, including 157 in the intensive care unit.

Six more people have died from the virus, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,198 since the start of the pandemic.

The Central zone sits at 1,230 active cases of COVID-19, with 53 people in hospital, including 13 in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 82 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 67 active and Clearwater County sits at 72 active.

Lacombe has 71 active and Sylvan Lake has 65, while Olds sits at 29 active. Mountain View County sits at 37 active, Kneehill County has 24 active and Drumheller has four active.

Camrose County sits at 13 active cases and the County of Stettler has 35.

Camrose is at 28 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 37 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 68 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 27 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 32 active.

Red Deer active COVID-19 cases hit lowest mark since mid-April

Central Zone down to 1,230 active cases

