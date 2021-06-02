Alberta had a COVID-19 positivity rate of five per cent as per Wednesday’s report. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Red Deer active COVID-19 cases still declining

Central zone has 788 active cases

Red Deer dropped nine cases to 230 active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The province reported four new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, including a man in his 50s from the Central zone, who died on May 31.

There have now been 2,231 deaths in the province due to the virus.

Alberta had a jump in new cases, with 410 reported by the province after 209 were identified Tuesday. With 8,315 COVID-19 tests completed over the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate is still at five per cent.

There are now 6,305 active cases of the virus in the province, with 435 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 122 in the ICU.

Alberta also identified 300 new COVID-19 variant of concern cases, with 3,276 active variant cases in the province. Earlier this week, the province announced that they would resume screening all COVID-19 positive cases for potential variants. During much of the third wave, the province was only screening a representative sample.

The Central zone has 788 active cases of the virus, with 53 people in hospital and 11 in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 58 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 31 active and Clearwater County sits at 56 active.

Lacombe has 37 active and Sylvan Lake has 31, while Olds sits at 11 active. Mountain View County sits at 28 active, Kneehill County has 11 active and Drumheller has no active cases.

Camrose County sits at seven active cases and the County of Stettler has 16.

Camrose is at nine active cases and Wetaskiwin has 31 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 73 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 25 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 29 active.

Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

