Red Deer adds 37th death from COVID-19, active cases drop

Alberta Health identified an additional 1,980 cases of the virus province-wide

Alberta reported an additional 1,980 cases of COVID-19 Friday. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Red Deer’s active cases went down for the first time in at least a couple weeks on Friday.

Active cases dropped from 894 Thursday to 886. The city now has 4,846 total cases to date, up 57 from Thursday. The city has 3,923 recovered cases, 64 more than Thursday, leading to the drop in active cases.

The province reported four new deaths over the past 24 deaths and there have now been 2,106 deaths due to COVID-19 in the province to date.

Red Deer also added its 37th death since the start of the pandemic, a man in his 80s who died on May 5.

Alberta Health identified an additional 1,980 cases of the virus province-wide, based on 18,936 tests for a test positivity rate of 10.5 per cent.

The province has 24,850 active cases of COVID-19, with 659 people in hospital because of the virus, including 150 in the ICU.

There were 479 variant of concern cases identified Friday, and variants make up 53 per cent of Alberta’s overall active cases.

The province has now administered more than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Central zone has 2,901 active cases of the virus (up from 2,899 on Thursday), with 58 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 10 in the ICU — the same as Thursday.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 220 active cases of the virus as of Friday, Lacombe County has 186 active and Clearwater County sits at 64 active.

Lacombe has 162 active and Sylvan Lake has 159 active cases, while Olds sits at 112 active. Mountain View County sits at 97 active, Kneehill County has 60 active and Drumheller has 24 active.

Camrose County sits at 37 active cases and the County of Stettler has 130.

Camrose is at 123 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 77 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 172 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 97 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 58 active.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter