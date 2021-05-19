Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she’s encouraged to see signs pointing to a summer with fewer restrictions. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she’s encouraged to see signs pointing to a summer with fewer restrictions. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Red Deer adds new COVID-19 death, active cases down to 605

Alberta COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Red Deer had another sharp decline in COVID-19 cases Wednesday but the city recorded its 39th death from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

There were six new deaths reported across the province over the past 24 hours, including a man in his 50s in Red Deer, who died on Monday. The pandemic death toll in the province is at 2,158.

Red Deer dropped to 605 active cases of the virus, down 29 from Tuesday and nearly 200 from last Friday.

That comes as the province continues to turn the corner in its fight against COVID-19.

In a press conference Wednesday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the signs are pointing to a summer with fewer restrictions.

She explained she’s encouraged by two factors in particular that could lead to a more open summer in the province.

“If we are able to reduce our transmission of COVID-19 and thereby reduce the pressure on our acute care system… Our hospital and ICU numbers coming down and if we’re seeing our immunizations rates rise to where we believe that we would have that protection for the community,” she said.

“If we can achieve those two things together, it is absolutely in our power to do so. I believe we will be able to have a summer with many fewer restrictions.”

The province also reported more than 50.5 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, there were 908 new COVID-19 cases, based on nearly 10,392 tests for a test positivity rate of 9.1 per cent. There are 685 people in hospital, including 185 in the intensive care unit.

Alberta’s COVID-19 test positivity rate dipped into single digits Wednesday for the first time in a number of weeks, something Hinshaw said is a good sign.

She did say, however, a few factors could be leading to low test numbers including the impact of students shifting to online learning and the current public health measures that are allowing most people to stay home.

“We’re hearing from our local public health teams that sometimes people are saying ‘well I’ll stay home, even if I feel a little sick, I’m not around anyone, I can safely isolate.’ They may feel they’re not wanting to go out and be tested,” Hinshaw said.

Alberta is now down to 18,813 active cases of the virus.

Premier Jason Kenney added in a separate press conference earlier Wednesday, the emergency COVID-19 cabinet will meet on Tuesday and an announcement about a potential reopening could come as early as next Wednesday.

“We continue to be concerned about the current high numbers in the province, particularly in our hospitals. We are at a historic high peak of intensive care admissions right now,” Kenney said.

“That’s why we must continue to be cautious.”

The Central zone is down to 1,978 cases of COVID-19, with 67 people in hospital including 13 in ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 168 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 131 active and Clearwater County sits at 85 active.

Lacombe has 99 active and Sylvan Lake has 106 active cases, while Olds sits at 51 active. Mountain View County sits at 57 active, Kneehill County has 26 active and Drumheller has 17 active.

Camrose County sits at 15 active cases and the County of Stettler has 58.

Camrose is at 67 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 58 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 113 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 60 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 42 active.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta students, except in north, to return to in-person classes after long weekend

Just Posted

Alberta premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education after being is sworn into office in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta students, except in north, to return to in-person classes after long weekend

Hinshaw announced another 908 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths due to the virus

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says all kindergarten to Grade 12 students, other than some in northern Alberta, can return to schools following the May long weekend. (Photo from Government of Alberta)
Education minister says falling COVID-19 cases makes school return safe

Number of school teachers and staff self-isolating has fallen to 2% from 12%

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she’s encouraged to see signs pointing to a summer with fewer restrictions. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer adds new COVID-19 death, active cases down to 605

Alberta COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Crowds gathered at Sylvan Lake beaches despite the pandemic last summer. (Photo Courtesy of papercandie on Twitter)
Town of Sylvan Lake expects to see large crowds once again this summer

The Town is continuing to look into option to keep the public safe while helping the local economy

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta’s declining COVID-19 numbers are a positive sign for the province. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 634 active COVID-19 cases

Central zone down to 2,054 active cases

(Historica Canada)
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Video centres on Leonard Thompson, 13, the first patient to receive successful injections for Type 1 diabetes

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

A man wanted in relation to a fatal stabbing in Calgary turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted in Calgary homicide

Suspect believed involved in fatal stabbing

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

Most Read