Red Deer adds one new COVID-19 death, down to 948 active cases

Alberta reported 3,036 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday.

The province’s test positivity rate based on 8,655 PCR tests was about 35 per cent.

Alberta now has 41,300 active cases of the virus, with 1,496 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 105 in the ICU.

There were also 15 new deaths due to the implications of COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,531 since the start of the pandemic. Three of those deaths were in Central zone.

In the Central zone, there are 3,647 active cases of the virus, with 140 people in hospital, including nine in the ICU. The region has had 435 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Red Deer is at 948 active cases of the virus, down from 996 reported Thursday. The city has had 12,228 total confirmed cases to date, with 11,195 recovered and 85 deaths to date. That includes one new death reported on the government’s website Friday.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County had 247 active cases, the City of Lacombe had 136, Lacombe County had 134, both Mountain View County had 93, Clearwater County had 89, Sylvan Lake had 86, Olds had 63 and Stettler County had 66.

The City of Camrose had 120, Kneehill County had 59, Camrose County has 38 and Drumheller had 92.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 749 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 200 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 28.