Red Deer adds three new COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop to 784

Alberta reports 1,630 new cases of the virus

Alberta still has more than 20,000 active cases of COVID-19. (Black Press file image)

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of three more Red Deerians over the past 24 hours.

Red Deer dropped to 784 active cases of the virus, with 8,012 cases overall – 7,164 recovered and 64 deaths due to COVID-19.

Nearly 57 per cent of Red Deer’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, with 64.4 per cent getting at least one dose.

Provincially, 74.5 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated and 83.8 per cent are partially protected.

Across the province, there were an additional 1,630 cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths from the virus Friday.

Of the new cases, 71 per cent are in unvaccinated individuals and 23 per cent are from those who are fully vaccinated.

The province now has 20,215 active cases and 2,731 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of the active cases in Alberta, 70.47 per cent are in unvaccinated people and 23.86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are 1,066 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including 263 people in intensive care.

Overall, 789 people in hospital are unvaccinated and 232 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in the Central Zone, there are 3,995 active cases, with 186 people in hospital including 18 in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer County has 335 active cases of the virus, Clearwater County 357 active, Lacombe County has 255, Stettler County has 155, Mountain View County has 154 and Kneehill County has 147.

Lacombe has 194 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 129 active, Camrose has 88 and Olds sits at 85, Wetaskiwin has 81, Camrose County has 69 and Drumheller has 37.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 266 active cases of COVID-19, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 108. Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Parts of Lacombe County, has 137 active.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter