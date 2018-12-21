Red Deer Airport excited about ultra-low-cost-carrier

CEO Graham Ingam is hopeful to start operating in the Fall

Red Deer Airport CEO Graham Ingam said he’s excited about operating an ultra-low-cost-carrier (ULCC) out of the Red Deer Airport.

An investor group led by Tim Morgan, one of the original founders of Westjet Airlines, was announced Dec. 20th that it will launch a Canadian ultra-low-cost-carriers service in 2019, bringing affordable, low-cost air travel to millions of Canadians by this time next year.

“That’s pretty good news for Canadians in general, but really good news for Central Alberta and in particular Red Deer,” said Ingam.

“We’re hoping, from a service perspective, either to be in position to have flights either later in 2019 or early 2020. Initially we’ll be looking at domestic destinations out west as well as out east,” he said, adding that that’s due to the fact the Red Deer Airport doesn’t have customs yet.

In terms of how ultra-low-cost-carriers work, Ingam describes it like an a-la-carte service and that you pay for your seat and a seatbelt, with things like baggage costing extra.

“The nice part about it is that at the end of the day, you get to choose what you want and pay for what you need rather than having to pay for everybody else’s needs. If you want to make a quick trip out to the west coast to see some friends for the weekend and you don’t have any luggage and you don’t care where you’re going to sit, then you just pay a minimal price and away you go.”

Ingam said they are hopeful to start operating in the Fall, depending on financing and Enerjets plans.

