Red Deer at 1,051 active COVID-19 cases

4,704 new cases across province for total of 58,163 active cases

Red Deer active COVID-19 case count continues to rise.

The city added 49 new infections over the last 24 hours and now sits at 1,051 active cases.

Alberta reported 4,704 new cases on Tuesday. This does not include the results of rapid tests and there are now 58,613 active cases in the province.

There are 708 people infected in COVID-19 in hospital across Alberta, including 80 in the ICU. In four days, the number of patients in hospital has jumped 40 per cent from the 504 recorded last Friday.

There were eight additional deaths — none in Central zone — due to the implications of COVID-19 and the death toll in the province is 3,352. In Central zone, 420 have died.

The Central zone has 3,302 active cases, with 85 people in hospital, including nine in the ICU. To date, there have been 420 deaths due to implications of the virus in the local zone.

The city now has 10,759 total confirmed cases to date, with 9,624 recovered and 84 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website as of Monday afternoon, the City of Wetaskiwin has 240 active cases, Ponoka County has 256, Red Deer County has 212, Lacombe has 147, Mountain View County has 122, Sylvan Lake has 105, Lacombe County has 94, Stettler County has 58, Clearwater County has 100 and Olds has 81.

Drumheller has 132, Camrose has 150, Kneehill County has 44, and Camrose County has 17 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 456 active cases, while Rimbey including parts of West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 31 and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 107.



