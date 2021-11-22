Red Deer at 150 active cases of COVID-19

Five new deaths due to implications of COVID-19 have been reported in Central zone.

The Government of Alberta identified 1,125 new cases over the weekend: 470 on Friday, 386 on Saturday and 269 on Sunday.

There are now 5,311 active cases in the province, to go along with 324,223 recovered cases and 3,217 deaths due to implications of COVID-19, which is an increase of six deaths since the previous report. Five of those deaths have been reported in Alberta Health Services’ Central zone.

Provincially, 463 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 – 98 of those individuals have been admitted into intensive care units. In Central zone, 104 are hospitalized, including 10 in the ICU.

Red Deer now has 150 active cases in the city, which is up one since Friday’s 149, according geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has recorded 9,118 recovered cases and 81 deaths.

Overall, the Central zone has 818 active cases and has recorded 392 deaths due to implications of COVID-19.

The City of Lacombe has 37 active cases, Mountain View County has 35, Red Deer County has 47, Clearwater County has 48, Lacombe County has 22, Sylvan Lake has 35, Olds has 23 and County of Stettler has 15.

The City of Camrose has 70 active cases, Camrose County has 22, Kneehill County has 13 and Drumheller has 16.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 105 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has seven and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has nine.



